Youngsters enjoy Egyptian themed day at Lynn Museum

Visitors to Lynn Museum stepped back in time by thousands of years during an Egyptian-themed day held during last week’s school half-term.

It’s 95 years since the tomb of the Egyptian pharoah Tutankhamun was discovered and opened by Howard Carter, who spent much of his childhood in Swaffham.

Egyptian Family Event Day at King's Lynn Museum. Pictured with Egyptian Relics FLtoR Callem Star-Smith. Jake Rodrigues. Beth Kiernah.

And the anniversary was marked with a special themed day of activities at the museum last Thursday.

A host of craft activities, including beadmaking, were on offer, plus a chance to learn more about the lives of people from the period, as well as handling relics from the time.

The session was held as part of the Discovery Thursdays programme of themed events held at the museum during the school holidays. A similar event, based round the museum’s current Shoes exhibition, is planned for the Easter break.

Egyptian Family Event Day at King's Lynn Museum. Pictred on left Sian Hogath with Oliver Fletcher dressed in Egyptian Costume.