Families from Lynn enjoyed a day out to Pleasurewood Hills theme park near Lowestoft on Wednesday.

The annual trip was arranged by Emma Brock, who manages the Fairstead Community Shop, in collaboration with Lynn's Priory Rotary club.

Phil Davies from the club said: "We are pleased to be supporting this year’s trip to Pleasurewood Hills organised by the West Norfolk Community Shop on the Fairstead.

Two coaches with youngsters and families leaving Fairstead for Pleasurewood Hills, organised by Fairstead's West Norfolk Community Shop and King's Lynn Priory Rotary Club who contributed towards costs. MLNF-22PM08122

"The community shop, run by Emma, does a tremendous job helping the local community, and one of the highlights is an annual coach trip for local children and their families.

"This year, two coaches with around 50 children and 30 adults are set off for a day out at Pleasurewood Hills.

"The trip has been subsidised by a generous donation from King’s Lynn Priory Rotary club, from the proceeds of their Swimarathon back in March, with additional funding accessed from out partnership with national charity KidsOut."

Emma added: "The kids have been eagerly looking forward to this day out, at a time when the cost of living is rising and times can be hard.

"Priory Rotary’s contribution has made a significant difference, enabling the trip to go ahead."