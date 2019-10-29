Youngsters enjoy spooky fun at Halloween parties in King's Lynn

Children from across West Norfolk enjoyed spooky fun and games in North Lynn and Hillington Square this half term.

Skeletons, monsters, ghosts and even princesses made the most of the Halloween parties organised at Freebridge Community Housing’s two community centres.

The Discovery Centre and Providence Street events included a range of crafts, games, music and face painting. Homemade cakes and other Halloween-themed treats were also provided. Prizes were given out for the best costume and best craft.

Birgit Lenton, director of corporate services and culture said: “Events like these are a great opportunity for families to relax and enjoy themselves, as well as meet friends and neighbours.

“It’s so important that young people in the local neighbourhoods have spaces to enjoy and we are proud that our centres can be those places.”

The two parties were organised by Freebridge’s Placeshaping team who run the centres as real community hubs.

The next events planned are a Christmas party at Discovery Centre and a festive grotto with a visit from Father Christmas at the Community Café on Hillington Square.

Both events will be held at the start of the Christmas school holidays.