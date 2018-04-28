Youngsters from West Norfolk join Crucial Crew safety campaign

More than 1,000 youngsters across West Norfolk learned valuable safety skills when they joined interactive workshops at Lynn’s fire station.

Children aged 10-11 from across 48 schools learned important safety skills and advice thanks to the Crucial Crew project run by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Kids Learn Safety Skills with Fire Rescue Team at King's Lynn Fire Station. Pictured Luke Morgan gives demonstration to school children. on Gas Safety.

County Council’s Communities Committee chairman, Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, said: “Crucial Crew offers valuable life skills to our young people in a fun and interactive way and has been a huge success. Sessions are free and would not happen without the support of all the agencies involved, led by Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service.

“Volunteers from local rotary clubs, in this case King’s Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market, ensure the events run smoothly and also provide vital sponsorship.”

The multi-agency project has been running in Norfolk for 15 years. It helps children stay safe at home, in the community and online and the two-hour sessions are fun and interactive.

As well as learning about fire safety in real-life scenarios, children also take part in short bite-size workshops.

Kids Learn Safety Skills with Fire Rescue Team at King's Lynn Fire Station. Pictured in front Left Bob Hindry. Charles Watt (High Sheriff of Norfolk) with school children.

This year’s topics also include warnings about fire safety, household emergencies, online safety, seaside safety, healthy relationships, alcohol and drug awareness, road safety and first aid.

This Crucial Crew is supported by partners including National Grid, UK Power Networks, The Matthew Project, Norfolk County Council’s Youth Offending Team, Norfolk Resilience Forum, Norfolk Constabulary, St John Ambulance and HM Coastguard.

The event is supervised by staff from these partners, as well as volunteers who often come from local rotary clubs.

Since starting in 2003 the audience has grown year on year, with nearly 58,000 children attending sessions run across the seven Norfolk district council areas. Last year more than 6,000 Year Six children took part.