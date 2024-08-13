Are you aged 12 or older and looking for something adventurous to do in your spare time?

If the answer is yes, and you are also in Year 8, then the Lynn Air Cadets could be the place for you.

The group, which meets at its headquarters on Loke Road, is holding its annual intake night on Wednesday, September 18, and anyone interested in joining and fits the above criteria is welcome to pop along.

Lynn air cadets pictured when they exercised their Freedom of the Borough with a parade around King's Staithe Square

The evening will give you a chance to find out more about what the air cadets do and how you can get involved.

If you are aged 20 and over, then you would be welcome to take along your skills and join the group as a staff member.

Squadrons across the UK meet at least once a week. Each session lasts around two hours, usually from 7pm to 9pm. This means it should fit in easily with your other commitments and hobbies.

There's a small subscription to cover the running costs, which is usually a few pounds per week.

The uniform is free - but you have to look after it, as being a 'military' youth organisation means the cadets have high standards to maintain.

The cadets offer a wide range of fun and challenging activities, suitable for those with no experience and anyone who has already had a go.

All cadets can also benefit from training and gain qualifications that will be useful for all career choices, both in and out of the RAF.

Everyone in the group, and the RAF, is identified by a badge that represents their rank. As a cadet non-commissioned officer, there are opportunities to earn a promotion through demonstration of good leadership.

Being an air cadet is a rewarding and fulfilling experience. You can join for however long you want.

The cadets are not a recruiting organisation for the main RAF, so all the skills you learn and the experiences you gain will benefit whatever career path you choose.

The recruitment event runs from 7pm to 8pm - for more information, email jack.white@rafac.mod.gov.uk.