King's Lynn youngsters introduced to the works of William Shakespeare thanks to Stories of Lynn at St George's Guildhall
Throughout the summer, Shakespeare-inspired activities are taking place in Lynn to engage young people and their families.
Hosted by Stories of Lynn and Norfolk Museums Service, with support from West Norfolk Council, there is an exciting programme of events inspired by the Bard.
Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn, said: "We’ve come up with exciting activities as a way of introducing young people and their families to the wonderful works of William Shakespeare.
"The stories stand the test of time and contain magic, mystery, murder, intrigue and love, all the ingredients of a good tale."
Play in a Day took place last week at St George’s Guildhall with youngsters listening to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, making props, trying on costumes and learning and performing short scenes from the play.
