The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn is planning on holding the contest and is inviting applications from pianists, wind players, percussionists and brass players for the heat which will be held at the beginning of March.

The winner will then go forward to a district heat, before a regional final at Chelmsford Cathedral on March 18.

Young musicians are being sought to showcase their talents in a local round of a national competition. Picture: iStock

The Young Musician competition is open to all those who are in full-time education up to the age of 18.

Participants will get the chance to perform on a public stage and to receive feedback from experienced judges.

Schools, private teachers and band or orchestra leaders are encouraged to nominate young people who wish to take part.

To express an interest and to ask for full details of the competition, use the ‘contact’ tab on the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn website, at www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/contact.php?ClubID=482.

