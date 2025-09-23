A primary school has been getting involved in a nationwide recycling campaign aimed at making sure missed items are reused.

West Lynn Primary School is on board with the Rescue Me! Recycle campaign, a week-long event that is also supported by West Norfolk Council.

Running from September 22-28, the campaign continues to shine a spotlight on missed items that too often end up in the rubbish bin but can, and should, be recycled.

Pupils enjoyed meeting the food waste bin while learning about recycling

It urges residents to recycle items such as shampoo bottles, foil, trigger sprays, aerosols, yoghurt pots, aftershave and perfume bottles and toilet roll tubes.

Cllr Sandra Squire, cabinet member for environment and coastal, said: “Here in West Norfolk we’re putting missed capture items front and centre.

“We will highlight some of the items that people may not realise they can put in their recycling collection. By rescuing those missed items, we can make our recycling efforts even more impactful.

A food bin encouraged students to recycle their food waste properly

“I’m pleased that the children at West Lynn Primary will be able to take this message back home to their families.

“In West Norfolk, if it’s recyclable, then we will recycle it. We just need it in your green recycling bin in the first place.”

The council urges residents to ensure that recyclable items are clean before placing them in the green bin.

Catherine David, CEO of The Waste and Resources Action Programme, said: “Recycle Week continues to be a powerful moment to inspire action across the UK, and this year’s ‘Rescue Me! Recycle’ campaign is no exception.

Youngsters were keen to learn about recycling during a talk with council representatives

“By highlighting everyday items like shampoo bottles and foil - things we often overlook - we’re helping people see the real impact of small changes.

“Thanks to innovation and collaboration, more of these items can now be recycled than ever before.

“Together with local authorities and communities, we’re making it easier to do the right thing and keep valuable materials in use.

“Let’s rescue these items from the rubbish and give them a second life.”

Cllr Squire added: “The biggest step you can take to recycle more is to use the Food Waste Caddy every week.

“If you do not have a food waste caddy or it has become lost, you can order a new one online.

They are free and the food is collected every week and turned into green electricity and agricultural fertiliser.”