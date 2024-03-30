Schoolchildren enjoyed learning Lithuanian folk dances during special sessions held in Lynn this week.

The event was organised by theatre group Wish Dare Inspire in conjunction with Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Council.

Sessions were held in the Shakespeare Barn at St George’s Guildhall and visitors included pupils from Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Peter, who danced alongside youngsters from King’s Lynn Nursery School.

Anthony Curton Primary.

The nursery children arrived on the 'school bus'. Pictured with pupils and parents is, right, headteacher Holly Clements.

Children from Tilney All Saints attended another session.

Sky Carver, a producer at Wish Dare Inspire, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed it and fully participated. The activities gave them an awareness of differing cultural and musical tastes but also our similarities, and that music and dance unites us.”

Wish Dare Inspire also staged signed performances of Baba Yaga, brought to the stage with the West Norfolk Lithuanian community group, West Norfolk Council and West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA).

Pupils from Anthony Curton Primary School enjoying the Lithuanian folk dancing sessions. Pictures: Ian Burt

Around 570 pupils from Highgate Infants School, Eastgate Academy and Whitefriars Primary, all based in Lynn, Anthony Curton, West Newton and Sandringham, as well as around 20 home-schooled children, attended the performance.