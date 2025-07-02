Budding pianists had a chance to hone their skills when they took part in a special masterclass.

The young musicians ranged in age from Years 4 to 6 at Gaywood Primary, which is a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Organised by the trust’s peripatetic music lead, Benjamin Howell, the Collaborative Music Event saw the pupils perform individual musical pieces, before getting together for the masterclass.

“The event featured a small group of piano students, each performing a piece, followed by a live masterclass session, focusing on aspects such as musical character and technical development,” said Mr Howell.

Also guiding the children were peripatetic piano teacher Sarah-Jane, and Gaywood music lead Helen Johnston.

“I’d like to highlight the brilliant work Sarah-Jane has done with the students,” said Mr Howell. “Her dedication and the students’ achievements made this a valuable opportunity for them to receive feedback, perform, and grow in confidence.”

This young pianist had a chance to hone her skills at the masterclass. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

They were joined by former Gaywood pupil Isabel, who is now in Year 8 at Lynn’s Springwood High School, and performed a pop music piece on the piano to inspire her young audience, as well as assisting with the masterclass.

“This was the first event of its kind across WNAT, and we hope it may serve as a model for future events across other trust schools,” added Mr Howell.