Springwood High School youngsters enjoy casino-themed prom at King’s Lynn hotel

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 10:41, 03 September 2025

Sixth form students signed off in style with a casino-themed prom night.

Year 13 youngsters from Lynn’s Springwood High School have completed their time at school in glamorous fashion following their excellent A-Level results.

Almost 200 of them arrived to their prom in an array of elegant outfits, from evening gowns and suits to cocktail dresses.

Group of friends posing for photos at Springwood Prom. Pictures: Ian Burt/WNAT
They arrived at their destination in several eye-catching vehicles, including classic cars and vintage motors.

The Duke’s Head Hotel was impressively transformed into a ‘casino’ for the night, with black and gold balloons, casino tables and a sequinned wall.

In keeping with the theme, there were a range of activities such as games of blackjack and roulette, a DJ and a dance floor, and a photo booth for commemorating the night.

Trio of students celebrating Springwood Prom
Trio of students celebrating Springwood Prom

Luke Rawling, head of Year 13 at the school, said: “The casino theme gave the night a real sense of glamour.

“The dance floor was full all evening, and there was a real sense of pride and togetherness in the room, as we marked not just the exams, but the friendships, resilience, and achievements that define their time at Springwood”.

Reporting by Eloise Suiter

Casino themed Springwood Prom
Smiling at Springwood Prom
Casino theme on full display with playing card backdrop
Selfies at Springwood Prom
Springwood students celebrate prom at Duke's Head Hotel
Students dressed glamorously for the Springwood Prom
Springwood Students Celebrating at Prom
A touch of red
Duke's Head Hotel transformed for casino prom with sequinned wall
Friends pose in front of sequinned wall at the prom
Springwood students celebrating prom
Enjoying a casino-themed night
Students enjoying prom with friends
Two students posing in front of sequinned wall at prom
Commemorating prom night with a photo in front of the sequinned backdrop
Students celebrate with drinks at prom
Students coming together to celebrate end of Year 13 at prom
Four students at Springwood Prom
Two students at Springwood Prom
King's Lynn students celebrate Prom
Students posing with friends for photos at Springwood Prom
Springwood students celebrating prom together
Students in all black for Springwood Prom
Students matching in shades of red and pink
Students posing with drinks at prom
Student at Prom
Friends celebrating Prom with Casino themed backdrop
