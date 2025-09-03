Springwood High School youngsters enjoy casino-themed prom at King’s Lynn hotel
Sixth form students signed off in style with a casino-themed prom night.
Year 13 youngsters from Lynn’s Springwood High School have completed their time at school in glamorous fashion following their excellent A-Level results.
Almost 200 of them arrived to their prom in an array of elegant outfits, from evening gowns and suits to cocktail dresses.
They arrived at their destination in several eye-catching vehicles, including classic cars and vintage motors.
The Duke’s Head Hotel was impressively transformed into a ‘casino’ for the night, with black and gold balloons, casino tables and a sequinned wall.
In keeping with the theme, there were a range of activities such as games of blackjack and roulette, a DJ and a dance floor, and a photo booth for commemorating the night.
Luke Rawling, head of Year 13 at the school, said: “The casino theme gave the night a real sense of glamour.
“The dance floor was full all evening, and there was a real sense of pride and togetherness in the room, as we marked not just the exams, but the friendships, resilience, and achievements that define their time at Springwood”.
Reporting by Eloise Suiter