Sixth form students signed off in style with a casino-themed prom night.

Year 13 youngsters from Lynn’s Springwood High School have completed their time at school in glamorous fashion following their excellent A-Level results.

Almost 200 of them arrived to their prom in an array of elegant outfits, from evening gowns and suits to cocktail dresses.

Group of friends posing for photos at Springwood Prom. Pictures: Ian Burt/WNAT

They arrived at their destination in several eye-catching vehicles, including classic cars and vintage motors.

The Duke’s Head Hotel was impressively transformed into a ‘casino’ for the night, with black and gold balloons, casino tables and a sequinned wall.

In keeping with the theme, there were a range of activities such as games of blackjack and roulette, a DJ and a dance floor, and a photo booth for commemorating the night.

Trio of students celebrating Springwood Prom

Luke Rawling, head of Year 13 at the school, said: “The casino theme gave the night a real sense of glamour.

“The dance floor was full all evening, and there was a real sense of pride and togetherness in the room, as we marked not just the exams, but the friendships, resilience, and achievements that define their time at Springwood”.

Reporting by Eloise Suiter

Casino themed Springwood Prom

Smiling at Springwood Prom

Casino theme on full display with playing card backdrop

Selfies at Springwood Prom

Springwood students celebrate prom at Duke's Head Hotel

Students dressed glamorously for the Springwood Prom

Springwood Students Celebrating at Prom

A touch of red

Duke's Head Hotel transformed for casino prom with sequinned wall

Friends pose in front of sequinned wall at the prom

Springwood students celebrating prom

Enjoying a casino-themed night

Students enjoying prom with friends

Two students posing in front of sequinned wall at prom

Commemorating prom night with a photo in front of the sequinned backdrop

Students celebrate with drinks at prom

Students coming together to celebrate end of Year 13 at prom

Four students at Springwood Prom

Two students at Springwood Prom

King's Lynn students celebrate Prom

Students posing with friends for photos at Springwood Prom

Springwood students celebrating prom together

Students in all black for Springwood Prom

Students matching in shades of red and pink

Students posing with drinks at prom

Student at Prom