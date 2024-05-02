A successful girls’ football team will be swapping their soccer shoes for running trainers to help raise funds to ensure they can keep progressing.

A total of 11 youngsters from Watlington Sports and Social Club FC U12 will be running the Mini GEAR (Great East Anglian Run) this Sunday.

The girls will be running alongside their coach Jody Backhouse and are tackling the 1.9km course starting off at the Tuesday Market Place.

The Watlington under 12s will be running the Mini GEAR this Sunday

It has been a successful season for the girls so far, as they are preparing to take on Gaywood Under 12s in the League Cup Final on May 11.

Parent Lyndsey Whiting said: “They are all really excited, they are all doing it for the team.

“Since the Lionesses (England’s ladies football team) have been really successful, it has seen a surge in girls wanting to play football.”

Money raised will go towards getting new kits for the girls, as well as other equipment.

To donate, visit the group’s JustGiving page.

