Here are your letters from the Friday, January 5 edition of the Lynn News...

I appreciated how cold the homeless feel

May I thank everyone who donated to my attempt to raise funds for the King’s Lynn night shelter.

Hunstanton Christmas Day Swim

A special thank you to the people of Hunstanton and the Hunstanton and District Round Table 615 who gave me such a warm reception considering I was only wearing a fluorescent mankini. The atmosphere was fantastic and so well organised, so I thank you all.

You may be wondering why somebody like me would do something as crazy as that especially being a West Norfolk borough councillor. Well, there are several reasons. Since it first opened its doors back in 2017 I have been a volunteer at the Night Shelter. I mainly do night shifts as I’m working full-time and there is a need for more cover for night shifts. It’s very rewarding seeing the guests getting back on their feet and then coming back to volunteer to help others.

I’d found out that the night shelter was not to receive funding from the borough council that was in the council’s previously approved budget for this year.

This meant it was uncertain if the night shelter would be able to open. So that’s when I thought I need to do something to help and when the mankini idea came out.

I realised I might make a fool of myself, but I had to try to raise money for a good cause. Even though the weather was mild for the season it was still very cold for a pampered middle-aged councillor with a central heated home to return to. Experiencing the cold people who are homeless feel in their feet when they’re properly cold with nowhere to warm themselves helps you empathise with the plight of being homeless. When the cost of living has seldom been so difficult, I do sincerely thank everyone who donated their hard come by money to help others who are homeless.

Ben Jones

via email

Shepherds of the QEH

In the story of the nativity, the shepherds provided constant care and a watchful eye to tend to the needs of the flock. They do so without significant recognition of the never-ending and challenging nature of their work.

I was part of a similar ‘flock’ being cared for by the dedicated ‘shepherds’ from the NHS staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn over the Christmas period.

Following recent hip replacement surgery I was concerned about my recovery and therefore, like several others, I visited the SDEC department as advised by my local on-call nurse.

Despite the obvious impact of the junior doctor strike, for which I am in full support, I was greeted with a smile.

I knew I would likely be waiting for some time and therefore requested an alternative seat. Without a second thought, the reception staff member found me something more appropriate and before long we were offered the first in several rounds of tea and coffee.

Health checks complete, like many of the other patients I waited my turn to see one of the two doctors on duty. Despite their workload, they too met me with reassuring patience before sending me for an ultrasound.

Noting my condition, a wheelchair was arranged and I was escorted by a nurse to the relevant department... again with a happy smile.

During our wait for my results we were once again offered refreshments with an unwavering commitment to our care and comfort. Thankfully, my results meant we were able to leave shortly thereafter.

My sincere thanks goes to all those dedicated staff whose exemplary kindness and ‘shepherding’ made our experience so efficient particularly when they’re working against the backdrop of strike action, and the possibility of the hospital closing before upgrade works are completed.

Ann Smith

via email

Integrity was at a premium during Covid

We have seen with the Covid enquiry what most of us saw or suspected at the time as we went through the situations. Transparency was economical, integrity at a premium.

I understand the need to be circumspect with some issues in such circumstances, but the lying about gatherings, business meetings and parties demonstrates the lack of responsibility and accountability present in our supposed leadership.

I still think a coalition government will assist open and honest debates, giving more transparency and integrity than is evident now. Normal folk might be heard. Someone needs to take responsibility for the long term, not just the election cycle.

To demonstrate the lack of accountability, a serious example was exposed in the recent BBC documentary - Whistleblowers at the UN.

UN personnel are exempt from all laws in every country. How absurd.

Despite evidence of rape, sexual misconduct and other basic human violations, perpetrators and senior officials are immune from prosecution.

At a different level, David (why should we call him Lord?) Cameron has been excused registering business and financial interests at the discretion of the archaic rules of government in this country.

Time to bring responsibility to the table. Transparency and integrity would be a start.

Robert Gardner

South Wootton

We all need access to NHS dentists

Local and national press continues to show indignant letters bemoaning the dire state of our health provision and often include suggestions that our current National Insurance payments are increased and 'ring-fenced' to ensure increased funding and it really sets my teeth on edge.

Clearly, something has to change but while this Government is still happily extracting National Insurance payments from us every week and month, I note there's been no reduction in this 'insurance' to reflect the fact they've abandoned NHS dental provision here in Norfolk.

At what point are they going to acknowledge that 'taking money under false pretences' is still illegal in this country and therefore we're either due a refund or should see HM Government taken to court?

I've just had a whopping bill from my dentist for routine checkups etc and although he wore a mask he didn't wave a flintlock and declare "stand and deliver" as he took my money, I still felt I'd been robbed.

Either we have easy access to NHS dentists, or we stop paying the national insurance portion which purports to be for dentistry provision.

You can't have it both ways Rishi... surely this is pure and simple dishonesty? Any thoughts Liz Truss or James Wild? Thought not!

Steve Mackinder

Denver

Make us your New Year’s resolution!

Have you made your New Year resolutions yet? Need one more? Why don’t you sign up as an RNID volunteer?

RNID, the charity supporting people who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus, is looking for volunteers to support our vital work across the UK.

Last year, our volunteers gave more than 9,000 hours of their time to support people in their communities with practical information and essential hearing aid care.

But with one in five adults in the UK being deaf or having hearing loss or tinnitus there is much more to do to make sure everyone in the UK gets support

Volunteering for RNID could involve providing information to local organisations and community groups, helping people get the most out of their hearing aids, or giving a friendly welcome to everyone who passes through the door at one of our support sessions. Many of our volunteers have hearing loss themselves or in their family, and volunteering with us is a great way to meet new people, gain new skills and experience, try something new and help people in your community.

What are you waiting for? For more information, visit rnid.org.uk/join or contact us on 0808 808 0123.

Jackie White

Director at RNID