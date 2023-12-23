Here are the letters from the Lynn News of Friday, December 22, 2023...

Resignation of Labour leader a seminal moment

The resignation of Charles Joyce, the highly respected outgoing leader of the Labour group in the borough, is a seminal moment.

Cllr Charles Joyce. Picture: West Norfolk Council

It was Charles who had the generosity of spirit to recognise the democratic significance of the electoral success of the Independents in the May elections of last year.

It was he who made it possible for the Independents, with the Greens and the Liberal Democrats, to form the inclusive governing group.

It speaks volumes for the Labour group that they wish this form of governance to continue, a system which sees them included in policy making and political power.

What this highlights is that for West Norfolk at least the old system of hierarchical parties imposing policy through a majority of seats at the council and excluding all others from participating has evolved to encompass a “ bottom up” political style.

And the first six months have shown that this is a viable and exciting model, generating many new ideas for ongoing wellbeing of the Borough.

Against this I see the criticism from the old guard that it is wrong for members of the Cabinet in particular to express their opinions on matters not of immediate relevance to the borough.

This confirms the misunderstanding that old-style politicians have for our new politics.

In fact it is the essence of the Independent group... that what binds us together is greater than that which divides us, and the bond which unites us is our desire to do the best for Lynn and West Norfolk.

We are not career politicians, we come from all walks of life and encompass a range of opinions.

So whilst cabinet members can, and do, express their own views, as a cabinet they accept the doctrine of shared responsibility on borough policy, or they step down.

And this is precisely what the electorate wanted when they trusted us with governance. We don’t agree on everything, and we are not compelled to agree as is the case in the old parties.

We express our own views, but on matters relating to the governance of the borough we discuss the issues, agree a course of action and support it.

Cllr Stuart Dark, the outgoing leader, is concerned that the collegiate flavour of his administration is no longer the accepted way of doing things, that this administration goes out of its way to pick fights.

It was this approach that led to his administration resisting the calls to offer 100% council tax relief, as the cost would be borne by these ‘partners‘". ’.

It was this approach that leaves the bulk of the borough's council tax income being allocated to the Internal Drainage Boards, an issue the new administration is working to resolve.

Simply, there are times in all partnerships where partners disagree and compromise is necessary. We are now in that era as opposed to an old order where we did not rock the boat. I note that on commenting on the resignation of Cllr Joyce, the new leader set out his stand. He did not rise to the bait as Charles' resignation was used to criticise the Independent Partnership Administration.

And whilst Cllr Dark resents opposition, a skill he is taking time to learn, he still believes in his right to not be excluded from decision making.

I do not recall his own time as leader being marked by inclusivity and consultation with non-Conservative councillors. This led to many mistakes, such as the own goal of the application of funds for the Guildhall renovation from the National Lottery whilst at the same time underwriting this sum, guaranteeing a rejection of the application!

We all know that times are hard. I really hope that those outside the administration recognise the needs of the borough are tantamount and that the many excellent councillors in the opposition group turn their minds to constructive engagement from which we will all benefit.

This is already happening on the panels if not yet with the leadership.

Cllr Dark is a well connected, morally unambiguous and hardworking local politician, and I hope that as time passes he will learn that in opposition he can influence local governance, and with his involvement I am sure that our governance will be that bit stronger, to the benefit of all.

Cllr Tom Ryves

Methwold

My special gifts for the new year

Christmas week has arrived once more and everyone is busy either catching trains to visit friends, buying food in the supermarkets or wrapping parcels for their family.

This is my second year spending Christmas alone after the loss of my disabled wife so I wanted to celebrate by doing something special that would bring cheer into my life.

First I sat down and thought about the people and charities that had helped me over the last 18 months through my time of grief, then I put pen to paper and worked out who deserved to receive part of my estate and items in my home through a will.

Once completed I got in touch with a firm in Norwich that are part of the National Free Will Network and travelled to their office to get it completed and signed off in time for Christmas.

Everyone thinks about giving at this time of year so this was the ideal time to get this special gift to others completed.

Perhaps others will do the same when they make their new year’s resolutions?

Trevor Smith

Lynn

Lynn Night Shelter

We will now be open for key winter months

What an amazing place West Norfolk is. The Night Shelter in Lynn has benefited remarkably with the kindness and thoughtfulness of this area.

News got out in November that the shelter had not opened due to a shortage of funds. Since this became public knowledge the shelter has been inundated with donations of both money and supplies from individuals, businesses and also local groups.

It really does bring a warm feeling to our hearts to know that the homeless of West Norfolk are in people’s thoughts at this difficult time of year and every donation that comes through the door makes you think this world has a lot of kindness in it.

When you take into account the current cost of living crisis this response from West Norfolk is nothing short of amazing.

With the local donations and some new funding that we have now accessed we will now be open for the key winter months and beyond.

We want to thank everybody who has contributed to our cause.

Paul Le Serve

There is still no indication that anyone at a high level in government has any interest in being up front in making the overdue changes necessary to stop many aspects of our lives from deteriorating further.

Locally, the only option for councillors appears to have been to resign. There is nothing wrong with differing views, and a healthy debate. What is wrong is that egos and childishness are in the way of getting things done.

Surely plans (financial, strategic and operational) are fundamental tools for management. They also add to transparency and provide communication that is often missing. If good people are having to step away, what are we left with?

Bureaucracy is another barrier. The excuse for not funding the night shelter. It may not have the paperwork necessary to cover the council’s backside, but it does get things done first and foremost.

Big money can be spent on traffic surveys but apparently not a modest sum on helping the homeless.

We need to get society back on track. The current party system is not suited to building for the future of normal folk, too often, just protecting the lifestyles of those in power. Transparency and integrity is not in their interest.

Robert Gardner

South Wootton