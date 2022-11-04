Here are the letters from this Friday's Lynn News...

An open letter to MP Liz Truss

I was shocked to see this notice on one of the main patient/staff corridors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

The overstretched staff at the hospital have a difficult enough job, without the constant worry of the ceilings or walls collapsing in on them and their patients.

﻿Apart from ‘passing the buck,’ when are you personally going to do something urgently to sort out this appalling danger?

People like you squander public money on all sorts of self aggrandising nonsense, yet the staff and patients at the QEH have had to live for years with crumbling ceilings and walls .

This inaction represents a gross dereliction of duty on behalf of Government, ministers and our local MP.

And when constituents like myself write to you with our concerns and questions, you either ‘pass the buck’ or completely ignore them.

Apart from promoting your own political career, what exactly are you for, Ms Truss? How exactly are your constituents benefiting from the £80k-plus paid to you each year out of public funds to represent your constituents in Parliament, and deal with their concerns?

It really is an utter disgrace that your constituents have had to deal with this lack of action and transparency on the part of the person we elected, expect to represent us, deal with our concerns – and whose salary and benefits are paid for out of our taxes

Dan O’Connor

Downham

The old Kit-Kat in Hunstanton

The Kit-Kat was always a pub

In Tuesday’s Lynn News, Turnstone columnist John Maiden in called the Kit-Kat a club.

The Kit-Kat was always a public house from when it was built in 1934 until it closed down in 1986, when it was turned into a club called The Sands.

When Horace Brooke built the Kit-Kat in 1934 he could not get a licence so he bought The Buck Public house in Sedgeford and transferred the licence. In the 1950s it was decided to form a Sunday night club in the ballroom upstairs – you could only have dancing on a Sunday if you formed a club. It was two shillings to be a member and one shilling-a-member entrance fee.

Dick Melton

Hunstanton

A day of shame for the council

My headline refers to the defeat of the ‘call in’ of the Conservative group’s decision to restrict the council tax support scheme to 84%.

The opposition demanded that the council increase support for vulnerable households to a full 100%, at minimal cost to the borough.

Council Tax Support is a scheme which aims to help those on a low income by reducing the amount of council tax they have to pay. Eligibility is based on the minimum amount a household needs to live on each week.

A number of Independent and Labour councillors challenged the parsimony of the borough in not extending the scheme to some of the most vulnerable residents.

This proposal concerns some 1,400 households, and considers a gross benefit to these of approximately £250,000, or roughly £200 per household.

The cost to our council would be about £27,000 with the balance of the funding being borne by Norfolk County Council and the Police Authority budget, both of whom are major charges on our council tax.

The proposal of the Independent and Labour councillors would have delivered a meaningful benefit to some of our most vulnerable working households , a feat to be proud of in these times of challenge.

However, Conservative members opposed the proposal on the grounds that the cost that would be incurred primarily by the county council and that for unclear reasons the integrity of the budgeting process of these external bodies was more important than the wellbeing of our communities.

May I remind all, the duty of a council is primarily to support those who elect it, and for council leaders to put the interest of external politically aligned bodies is gross dereliction of duty.

Unrelatedly, a leading member of the cabinet, previous council leader Brian Long, who was replaced as leader of the council in the coup organised by Cllrs Stuart Dark and Graham Middleton, has now been removed totally from the cabinet, perhaps a sign of discontent at the hard-line we are all now seeing.

Ladies and gentlemen, in May of next year you will have your opportunity to give your opinion on the failures of this administration to support our communities. A vote for the Conservatives is a vote for continued austerity and unfairness.

Councillor Tom Ryves

Methwold Ward

We are paying for Blair and Brown years

In the words of King Charles, “Oh dear, oh dear, you’re back again,” Mrs Rust. Your last letter was like a word salad, mainly lettuce. But let us put it this way... you say that the rising energy costs is due to capitalism. It isn’t. It’s down to the rising prices of oil, largely because of the war in Ukraine.

That war isn’t because of capitalism, no matter how socialists try to make it. She claims the rising use of food banks is due to capitalism. It isn’t. The reasons are too numerous and complex to list but capitalism isn’t one of them.

She claims the rise in homelessness and rough sleeping is due to capitalism. It isn’t (I hesitate to prod the sleeping warthog of illegal immigration).

If socialism were the answer to homelessness and rough sleeping, socialists who believe in socialism would give their spare rooms to house them. But socialists, like capitalists, prefer to rebel from the rooftops than graft on the ground. It would be more impressive if socialists acted with the compassion they virtue signal instead of going on expensive foreign holidays to luxuriate in swimming pools.

In 1997 the socialists went berserk with public money by spending £11billion, with repayments at the time estimated to be £88billion on over 100 hospitals. For every £200million spent on PFI hospitals, 1,000 doctors and nurses jobs were lost to pay for them. For every £6 the NHS gets, £1 is spent on servicing the debt with which Labour have saddled us. The erosion of the NHS (a Liberal party initiative, not a Labour Party one as they would have you believe) began under the last socialist government. Under Blair and Brown they created the seeds of corruption from which the NHS is unlikely to recover for decades.

Under them it became necessary for nurses to be able to write an academic essay, making hundreds of potential nurses who weren’t academic unable to access the job. Nursing is a skilled trade, not a profession, but by requiring academic qualifications, no-one can claim that it has led to higher standards or more compassion in nursing.

By the time they left power we lagged behind every other country except Italy in numbers of nurses per 1,000 population.

Anyone think the NHS is heading for privatisation under a Conservative government? Privatisation of the NHS began in 1997 under a White Paper heralded by Blair. In March 2007, the Health Service Journal reported that 73% of Primary Care Trusts were restricting access to treatment and 50% were delaying operations.

In 2007, thousands of new doctors were unemployed because of the revised training system. The problems we have with the NHS today is because of what socialists did years ago, and the mess they left us in is still causing problems in resolving. The same goes for education. Labour’s PFI schemes are 40% more expensive than had traditional funding models been adopted. The details are eye watering and yet socialists hold up their time in power as the Golden Years.

Socialism led us to an illegal war resulting in up to 1,033,000 violent deaths. Socialism will always fail because at its core is the impotent conviction that the system will always have money to fund its vision, but in the end they always run out of other people’s money so we have to resort to capitalism to clear up the mess they make, such as we are seeing now. We are still living with the chaos of the Blair/Brown years.

Socialists march across the moral high ground with all the persuasive power as did the emperor with no clothes. As with the emperor, no one is convinced, especially when the achievements of socialism are exposed to scrutiny.

The ugliness of socialism was exemplified most recently in the anti-semitic odour surrounding Labour under Corbyn, a man I recall, that Mrs Rust held as a hero and model for us all to obediently follow as she herself did. Socialism has and always will be part of the problem and never part of the solution.

Jeremy Dearling

Lynn