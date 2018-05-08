Letter: A Cameron Smith May 8, 2018

I guess I am a so-called Windrush generation immigrant.

I arrived in January 1973 on a ship formerly used to transport the £10 fare migrants from Italy to Australia.

I came here on the return voyage with 600 other teachers and nurses from Australia and New Zealand.

I have always had issues of one sort or another and was on a deportation order issued by the Wilson government. Whilst fighting this there was an election. I was immediately issued a right to remain by the Thatcher government.

I once again applied for British citizenship in February 2017,I had tried before but I was made to feel threatened and insecure during the Blair/Brown government.

I felt too scared to ‘rock the boat’ by pursuing any further and did not travel for fear of not being allowed back in.

I had kept my 1972 British subject passport. It was a lengthy process involving a lot of paperwork, research and biometrics, also some travel expenses. But I now have a new British passport, since last month.

I now feel free and secure for the first time and can plan a holiday. This is my home, where my life is and I am fully employed.

I have tried to explain my situation over many years and have had some very negative responses, that the ‘old empire’ was bled dry by imperialists and slavers and that ‘old colonies’ have no relevance in today’s world, therefore I am a bigot or racist or worse.

Funny, now the same people are screaming ‘injustice’ and ‘disgrace’ and ‘Windrush’.

Thank you, the Jamaican people, for being so honest and bravely coming forward with these issues. You are being heard at last and are helping us all.

There are 53 nations of 2.4 billion people out there who joined the Commonwealth of their own free choice, who have so much to be grateful for, we share the same laws and the same language.

We have supported our home country through war, conflict, trade and of course our Commonwealth Games, we do not wallow in ‘blame culture’ but rise above any past mistakes or injustices.

We the Commonwealth are the largest common trading community on the planet, totally committed and still loyal.

There is no vast expensive HQ or billions spent on vast salaries, expenses or pensions.

New Zealand is currently the number one performing economy in the world, with Britain at number seven, Germany 20 and France 31.

This recognition is a triumph for common sense and the commonwealth people.

I also wish to congratulate Prince Charles for accepting this very challenging and unpaid job of leading our Commonwealth forward. And to hopefully trade again to the benefit of all.