Letter: Amelia Sharp February 2, 2018

I feel I must write about the people in Lynn sitting in shop doorways with blankets and sleeping bags.

While some may be without shelter, I am sure many are out for tricking people into giving them cash and food. I myself have seen one or two with tablets. If they can afford these, there is no need for begging. I feel it is making Lynn a downmarket town which we do not want for the people of Lynn or visitors. There are places for these street people to get shelter but I am afraid some of them won’t or don’t want to take the places they are offered.