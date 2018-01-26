Letter: Ann Bolton January 26, 2018

I agree with Mike Larcey (Lynn News Letters, January 23) that all the promises were pure fantasy or only a partial truth.

As for the “definitive decision by the nation”, the vote was hardly that. Yes the result was 52 per cent to leave and 48 per cent to remain but the true figures were 31 per cent to leave, 29 per cent to remain with 40 percent of the electorate not voting at all. That latter figure worries me. Surely it can’t have been a total lack of interest? I suspect that it was caused by a lack of clarity in the campaign.

Judging by the negotiations so far, the latter is true of the Brexit team as well.