I saw your piece in Tuesday’s Lynn News about the quay project.

I think there has been enough honouring of Nelson, much as I admire his military achievements. It’s all so old hat. How about honouring somebody more modern?

My suggestion is Taylor Quay after Roger Taylor of Queen. He was born in Lynn and his work with Queen, composing and drumming, has brought pleasure to millions around the world. Do you think Mr Beales will listen? He might be a secret Queen fan.