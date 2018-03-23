Letter: Bill and Jackie Russell March 23 2018

In mid-December we received a planning notification for Pentney Parks Caravan site, which is directly opposite to our home.

We had no objection to the initial development, just one part of it really, which was the four-metre earth bund and acoustic fencing around the front border to assist with the road noise.

We objected on the West Norfolk Borough Council website and sent a letter on December 27, reason for objection was the reflected noise from the earth bund of the road traffic across our property. We asked for mitigation in the installation of fencing to protect our home. We had initially several communications with the borough council, which fell away as they could not or did not care to answer our questions, to the extent that we were ignored from around the beginning of February until the planning permission was granted on March 12. Our local parish council (Pentney) had also put forward no objections without even consulting local people (being us as the only residents affected), then we approached our local councillor James Moriarty, who to be fair did come out to see us and understood our issues, suddenly after a few weeks withdrew support due to not understanding “earth bunds”. This left us asking our MP Sir Henry Bellingham to assist, again we had a positive answer initially, followed by one update in mid-February that indicated Sir Henry was still pursuing our request for answers, then nothing.

The site work started on 3rd January 3, which we highlighted to the borough council which obviously was prior to any permission being granted, only for this to be ignored, objection comments of ours were removed from the online application. Forgive us for thinking that we seem not to matter. It’s such a shame that the people who are in positions of power as mentioned in this correspondence let us down in such an appalling manner. It’s not too much to expect answers or support surely?