Letter: Brian Baylis April 20, 2018

I passed my driving test back in 1975 and have been involved in just one crash ten years ago caused by an impatient driver.

Since passing my test, I have driven around most of the UK as well as on the continent, including as a member of the Territorial Army for over 12 years and complimented on my driving by officers.

In the last month or so, we have had some appalling weather, yet some drivers always seem to be feel the need to speed or tailgate others at close quarters, trying to get them to exceed the speed limits they feel are the minimum for the road, not the maximum as it is.

Just last week on the A10, I was tailgated by a female driver. Just as she got within a couple of feet of me, so a police car approached from the opposite direction and I indicated to the copper driving as to just how close she was and he put the blue lights on, at the same time as she dropped back. As soon as the cop car was out of sight, she raced past me.

On Sunday I was at traffic lights in Downham when I was flashed to move off. When I did, on green, the person in the car behind was so close to my rear, I could not see the bonnet of his car in my mirror.