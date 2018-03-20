Letter Brian Baylis March 20 2018

I am writing in response to the letter from Colin Bulley in the Lynn News about our Police and Crime Commissioner giving money to charity, instead of using it to give us more police on duty.

Speeding, tailgating and defective lights at night are rife, but we never see patrols stopping them these days. In fact the only police I have seen recently in the Downham area were either answering 999 calls or parked up in Tesco’s car park.

Prior to our current PCC, the last one, Stephen Betts, assured me that patrols were on the roads 24/7, yet rarely seen in any part of the area, then if at all, as they still are to this day.

As for Downham police station supposedly not closing, when is it actually open, as it is always in darkness these days when I pass by any day or night of the week?