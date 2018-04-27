Letter: Bryan Howling April 27, 2018

With reference to the farmers’ market, I note the comments made regarding the first market, not about produce one might expect at a farmers’ market, but extolling the quality of specialist doughnuts and the like kind.

I would hope that any farmers’ market should be at more frequent intervals and selling locally-grown produce. Once a month is too long an interval, some catch crops would mature within the month and would in all likelihood miss a market completely. A crop of strawberries would be over in three to four weeks. It should be appreciated that crops are maturing within certain time periods throughout about eight months of the year and when they are ready for sale they need a market then, not a month later. If the wish is to establish a farmers’ market then it needs to be on a more regular basis. If the intent is to have monthly market then that is fine, but don’t call it a farmers’ market because that will not attract producers to patronise such a limited opportunity.