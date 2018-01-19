Letter: Bryan Howling January 19, 2018

I have noted with some puzzlement and incredulity at the recent campaign “Love West Norfolk”. I would point out that there is more to West Norfolk than just having a slogan.

I have a great affinity with West Norfolk and always have trying to work towards keeping those charms that we have and also always trying to improve on how we can keep what we have. But change all around I see. At present I see too much taking place which in no way I would say there is a love shown for West Norfolk.

Having now seen all the glitterati assembled in the local press with their slogan cards I have yet to see their real love for West Norfolk. For I see a headlong race towards expansion in every direction leading I’m afraid to a West Norfolk that I might not wish to love. West Norfolk is mainly rural and as such is one of the reasons why I, and I’m sure many others may feel that affinity because of its rurality. However the surge towards more and more urbanisation is gaining pace and West Norfolk could also become very a similar mediocrity to that which exists over ever increasing portions of our country. There is a lack of that affinity I feel which creates a love of one’s place in life in the urban environment. So the message is if you do Love West Norfolk show that love in your actions, particularly those who hold office and are in positions of power to radically alter our environment. Think carefully before taking actions that may reduce many people’s will to Love West Norfolk.

I look back to West Norfolk of the war time years and the suffering and depredation we had to live through and the tremendous efforts made in those post war years to rebuild and bring some normality back to the country. It saddens me to see priorities abandoned, or new ones set that have forgotten where we came from and where we are. One must expect some development and change. There are too many fields in our village that are now beneath concrete that I have worked on in my lifetime. Just recently another of those fields I worked on has been given planning permission. The fields I speak of were all of high grade agricultural soil now lost forever for the production of food. That was the West Norfolk that I have a great affinity with which has not been afforded the love it justly should have received.

I have devoted much of my life to improving agricultural output and using our land to provide food from our rich soils. Now I find a whole race of politicians dedicated to covering our fine productive land with dwellings that we have no idea who will be living in them, or where they will find work. That is not building a West Norfolk that we can love nor indeed one that we might want to cherish.