Letter: Bryan Howling May 1, 2018

Recently there has been much reporting in the media about dualling of the A47. I’m not sure exactly how far the intended dualling is envisaged to go.

If the objective is from Great Yarmouth to the county border in the west, then I think there should be very close scrutiny of what is really needed. There seems to be very limited appreciation of the traffic load on the A47 over its total length as the impression I get from the local government authorities is that all the traffic to the north from Yarmouth and Norwich travels on the A47. That is not so, as from Lynn the traffic flow splits. From this point vehicles needing to go north take the

A17. The A47 route from Lynn is via Wisbech and Peterborough and is not the shortest route going north. There is an urgent need to deal with the amount of traffic on the A47 and the A17. Recently the weight of traffic on both roads has increased alarmingly and the continued work on the Saddlebow roundabout is not helping. The impression one gets about the work there is that it seems to take longer to make the repair than to build a new bridge.

The continued housing expansion at Lynn seems to take no account of the road infrastructure and where those who are to live in the new dwellings will work. The town will not provide anywhere near enough employment for all these newcomers and this will mean that the majority will need to look further afield for employment and thus increase further traffic in and around the town. Planners take note, we need a little more thought in our planning to take account of all the ramifications of this too intensive town development.