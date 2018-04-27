Letter: Carl Wadlow April 27, 2018

So the trial along London Road is a failure all round. This brilliant idea has caused gridlock for motorists trying to get into town and just pushed the problem of getting out of town further along the road.

Just how many man hours were wasted, by the ever increasing fee paying motorist, sitting in a gridlock? The proposed trial of one lane in, two out will never work. It’s quite amazing that planners do not realise that the South Gate is the problem. The only way this would succeed is widen the road across the South Gate garden. This would be a costly task because we know there’s a river to be crossed, disused toilets hidden beneath, an ancient wall to be protected, the garage that was would need to be demolished and a whole new layout for the roundabout (again). Once at the roundabout, the problem then would be leaving town along Hardwick Road, which is congested now by the traffic lights over the railway bridge. A radical solution is what is needed.