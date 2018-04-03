Letter: Charlotte Dimond April 3, 2018

Members of the public are being given the opportunity to have their name added to the wings of the iconic Vulcan XH558, as part of celebrations to commemorate the 25th anniversary of XH558’s final RAF Flight in 1993.

In a fitting tribute to one of the RAF’s longest-serving aircraft, in the centenary year of the RAF’s formation, the Vulcan to the Sky Trust has opened up this opportunity for the public to place any chosen name on a set of plaques that will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Vulcan XH558’s final flight with the RAF.

Dr Robert Pleming from Vulcan to the Sky Trust said that following her last RAF flight some people thought that they would never see Vulcan XH558 fly again but after a complex private aircraft restoration project, XH558 returned to the air once more in October 2007.

She took to the sky for the last time on October 28, 2015, for her final flight. Support for the 25th anniversary plaque will contribute to the Trust’s work to secure the new home for XH558.

She will spend her ground-running life as the centre-piece of an new inspirational Heritage Hangar which will be built at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

To secure a place on the plaque and to place your desired name on Vulcan XH558’s Wing visit www.vulcantothesky.org