Whilst I appreciate the approved council tax increases includes investment in social care and children’s services, I do ask the question, what about basic services?

The potholes in Terrington St Clement are horrendous, we have no street lighting, pavements are overgrown with weeds and the litter situation is all but disgusting. Although no one has forced me to live in Band D property and the increase is not going to cripple me financially, I do wonder just what I get for my money.