Letter: Clifford Sewell January 9, 2018

Looking back on 2017, it was the year that saw the statue on the Green at Hunstanton and all the old gardens built upon.

The power driver drilling machine upset the town hall structure but not the theatre. It’s my opinion that it was the removal of the upstairs in the town hall that caused the damage as the cement that was used to build it was slurry clay and ground chalk and would have taken up to three weeks to dry. It was built about the same time as the Golden Lion. Norwich Cathedral took 180 years to build waiting for the clay to dry enough to carry on. Now the interest is in the railway track. So where is the start going to be and for what purpose? It was not used and in 1967-68 was closed. If you lived in a village such as Docking, Sedgeford, Holme, Ringstead, Brancaster and Burnham’s seven villages, it wasn’t any good to us then and won’t be now. It’s a waste of money when there are more important things to spend it on such as homeless people and those who can’t read and write. As for building a pier, do you want all your grandchildren and their grandchildren to pay high rates in the future, because the council won’t care? As far as the bus station is concerned, we don’t want it moved and we don’t want the sheep field built upon as it will be a one-way route for Waveney Road coming out at Alexandra Road, another quiet corner messed up. The councillors gave themselves a pay rise but did not save the toilet blocks. I wonder what 2018 will bring? A Happy New Year to you all.