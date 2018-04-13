Letter: Derek Batterbee April 13, 2018

What a good letter from Steve Lund -Beck. My wife and myself are going on holiday to Rome soon for our wedding anniversary.

One reason for this is to follow my father’s route during the Second World War from North Africa to Sicily and up through Italy to Venice, where he was when the war in Europe ended.

When we get to our hotel in Rome and are asked for our nationality, I will do as I always do whatever country we are in and put English.

I was born in Norfolk in England and am very proud to be English.