Letter: Desmond Waite April 20, 2018

I refer to the Lynn News report last Friday about the decision to remove the traffic lights at Valinger’s Road junction with London Road, Lynn.

Community leaders were formally denied attending the meeting on April 11set up to discuss traffic strategy and also promised by others that there would be plenty of opportunities later, yet this seemingly naïve decision has been made.

Did County Highways not consider in their models, the vast numbers of cars emanating in and out from the Friars conservation areas at peaks with only Valinger’s Road to give them a viable access to/from mainstream traffic? London Road traffic already forms itself into two lanes in or out from three lanes at peak traffic times. The bottle neck each way is at the South Gate and volume of traffic at peaks mingling with out-of-own trading movements is one of the problems, NOT the lights at the Valinger’s Road junction. Put the money to important action.

I have used these roads for 60 years and with my background have offered viable but radical ideas for a solution to council leaders for what is to come, achieved a useful dialogue and I have kept Ian Parkes of County Highways informed. I guess that someone unfamiliar with the town has urged this decision and that has made me nervous about the autonomy of power from Norwich.

We should be forward thinking and make a plan to cope with what is known to come. The council has made land allocation sites available around town for 7,000 dwellings expecting them to be filled within 15 years, when there will be more land needed from families growing and more cars and need for facilities to cope with. There is also more already being fulfilled by developers. I guess we can expect at least 25,000 extra vehicles increasing, floating about within 15 years on our infrastructure and parking spaces. Because of the alarming rate of increasing spiral of worldwide population/trade/employment growth from which Lynn will not escape, we need to ease congestion and pollution. We must try to remove western traffic from London/Railway Roads to allow some joining up with Hardwick Road trading and sort circulation. I have suggested forward planning for the next 100 years not just for now, in my thesis about “Roads and River – an Imperative Need” deposited with county and borough councils.