Letter: Edward Wheatley January 19, 2018

If you really “Love West Norfolk” for goodness sake keep quiet about it all of you!

West Norfolk is such a great place to live because not everyone knows about the area. And so it remains relatively quiet and uncrowded.

But already with the building of big blocks of flats and housing estates around Hunstanton and Heacham it looks as though the area will soon resemble the fringes of the outer London suburbs in which I used to live.

Why all these local worthies want to increase the traffic jams, parking problems and already long waiting times for medical treatment by encouraging more people to come as holiday-makers or residents, I don’t know. Perhaps it’s because they spend most of their time elsewhere.

The “Love West Norfolk” campaign is a social suicide pact. The best way to demonstrate how we love the area is to keep it secret.