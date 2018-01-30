Letter: Edward Wheatley January 30 2018

Of course, Mr VinehilI wants Parliament to have a final say on Brexit. He knows most MPs are against us leaving the EU. It is easy to understand why when you consider the sort of people who stand for office.

They say they have a mission but what they really mean is they think they know best and get elected to impose their ideas on the rest of us.

So the EU suits them fine.

It is a fundamentally undemocratic organisation in which unelected bureaucrats and power-hungry politicians make the rules and hide their unaccountability behind a miasma of paperwork and byzantine legislation.

The most enthusiastic supporters of the EU are big business in the form of the CBI and ironically their usually arch opponents the Labour Party, supported by the trades unions and students who are too young to have any real experience and naive enough to believe what the politicians tell them.

According to Mr Larcey democracy is not a matter of numbers. So what is it? I know – it is when the result endorses the policies advocated by him and his pals.

The fact is that the Left has never been in favour of democracy.

After all, arguably the most successful left wing leader, Stalin, was hardly its greatest advocate. I’m also surprised that Mr Larcey has the cheek to accuse Bexiteers of false promises when the greatest “pure fantasy” – the doom and gloom promised by the Remainers – has in fact turned out to be totally wrong with lower unemployment and businesses booming.

So if the Remainers do not want another referendum – and who can blame them – let’s have another general election, constituency by constituency, on a single question – in or out?

How many MPs of either party would retain their seats do you think?