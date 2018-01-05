Letter: Edward Wheatley January 5, 2018

I don’t know what kind of paper hat Mr Vinehill got out of his Christmas cracker, but the motto was obviously “advisory non-binding EU referendum”.

I can’t think where else he would have got such nonsense. Just where on the ballot form were these words used? Just when in the gallons of hot air poured out by Calamity Clegg and his leftie elitist pals were these words spoken? As the Remainers lose each argument so they search desperately for another deprecating slogan. Then we have Mr Christie basing his argument that we Brexiteers have changed our minds on just one of those really reliable polls that have been so accurate over the past years. Though, of course, this one really was “advisory” and “non-binding”. We all know that the only poll that counted was the one where we all wrote our little crosses. And that’s been won.

The intervening period has given us time to learn the truth about our EU so-called “partners”. They have confirmed how desperate the EU bureaucratic tyrants are to punish us for our independence because they are frightened that if Britain leads the way, the whole corrupt enterprise will collapse and they will lose their inflated salaries and unelected power. Still they will all get big fat pensions when we pay our “rightful debts” as Mr Christie calls them. And their shenanigans over the past year also confirmed what even Remainers must have known in their hearts – that all the Europeans really wanted was our money. So now the British have had time to learn just how much the greedy Europeans disrespect us, let’s have another referendum. I have no doubt the majority to leave would be even higher.