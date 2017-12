Traffic congestion has been a recurring topic in the Letters pages of the Lynn News.

On Friday, December 8, a single accident triggered hours of jams, frustrations and minor incidents. A bus passenger spent the time counting the occupancy of the walking-pace cars and noted that more than nine in ten were occupied by the driver alone.

Our local KLimate Concern campaigns for car sharing as a simple positive solution. Accidents happen, but business and community could do much to ease traffic flow.