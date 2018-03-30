Letter: Felicity Ling March 30, 2018

The promotion Love West Norfolk extolls the natural beauty of the coast, the monuments, the history but perhaps what is being missed out is one of the most important aspects of where one lives – the people.

If one remembers a memorable holiday or visit, it is often a chance encounter with a cheerful local, a friendly face or helpful action that makes the difference between a good holiday and a special one. In Lynn we have some delightful shops and businesses where the friendly smile, the helpful gesture go beyond the norm. For example, a fabric shop where guidance is given freely, an insurance agency where advice is offered without seeking profit, a supermarket where the young man whistling at the checkout makes one feel that little bit special rather than just another customer.

Then there are the cheerful bus drivers that we all thank on departure, the enthusiastic library staff who encourage, the folk cheerfully keeping our streets clean, an endless list of well meaning citizens who go ‘the extra mile’. I am sure that we have all experienced an encounter in everyday life here that has helped one feel that little bit better. Perhaps it is the ordinary folk in West Norfolk that make it an extraordinary place to live.