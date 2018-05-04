Letter: G Haigh-Smith, May 4, 2018

There has been some discussion recently regarding Heacham beach huts, and concern by owners that the council has increased the ground rent to unacceptable levels again this year.

My mother has owned a hut on North Beach Heacham for a good number of years. Last year the council required the owners to sign a new lease which gave them the “right” to increase the annual charge in line with market value, whatever that might mean. Previously, the charge was calculated on the RPI. At the time I queried with the council the reasoning behind the change, and I was told that it brought the ground rent in line with the rate one might expect a new purchaser to pay. I was informed that the cost was not expected to increase in 2018. Wrong! The cost of a 4 x 3 metre area of sand has risen again. In fact it has risen by £150 in the last three years to £504 a year.

In an article last month, Council Cabinet member Alistair Beales said that the rents “Work out at just over £8 per week, which is exceptional value for a beach front property”. Beach front property? None of them can actually see the sea. Heacham North Beach is perfectly pleasant, Malibu it is not. Had Mr Beales read the copy of the new lease his council issued to hut owners he would have noticed the huts can now only be used from April 1 to September 20 each year, which is for less than six months. With the current charge this works out at £20 per week. However, should you wish to visit the beach in March or through to the end of October you can. Just park up and feed £6 into the council’s pay and display machine for three hours, but it is ‘strictly verboten’ to open your hut, put the kettle on and sit and chat to your neighbour, who is also paying £504 a year for a patch of sand with no facilities apart from two taps that any visitor can use.

The council has been somewhat underhand here. They held an ‘informal tender’ to calculate the new rental charge last year, but hut owners were not made aware of this until their lease was issued. This meant potential new owners offered sealed bids to see how much they would be prepared to pay, and the middle figure was then imposed. Considering that some on the waiting list were builders and handymen, wanting to make a quick profit on erecting and selling a hut, it seems grossly unfair to those who have been there for many years, some of whom are quite elderly. Where else does a council run such a lottery scheme? My friends pay £380 ground rent annually for a hut in Wells (worth around £60,000), and they can use it all year round. The council obviously didn’t want to take those as a yardstick, or the huts at Old Hunstanton where the owners also pay far less.

This council, I feel, has deliberately tried to wrong foot the owners into signing this lease, and given themselves carte blanche to a sliding scale of increased charges which cannot be challenged. In addition its greedy car parking fees and relentless ticket inspector patrols prove to me that they see this beach as a huge cash cow.