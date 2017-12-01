Letter: G Thos King, December 1, 2017

We are all bearing up, or down, under the Daily Gridlock in Lynn, understandably caused by the vital southern bypass bridge repairs.

What is unacceptable, is the indifferent silence booming from our council and Police. The Police have retired from view, even at the worst times, preferring to ride out from their fort only when pressed due to a prority incident.

At best our council has “important” meetings on whether to open a bus lane, which would only add to the congestion in South Lynn. At least we can be sure to receive from Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, and I quote, Lynn News, October 27, “a cultural positioning statement” and that it will be done with “the strategies of relevant organisations”. All, of course, within “a more strategic context”. It seems the council are more expert at gobbledygook than taking radical steps to ease the traffic flow in Lynn.