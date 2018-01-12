Letter: G Thos King January 12, 2018

I always loved the River Nar where I spent much of my childhood, swimming and fishing. Just look at it now – it’s totally neglected.

What do to we get from the Environment Agency (Lynn News,Friday,December 10)? More departmental gobbledegook. I quote: “It would be difficult to remove the waste from the river due to potential environmental risk.” Help is at hand. I am willing to offer (at modest reward) a course to the computer-bound wizzkids on how to lift a shopping trolley from two feet of river water.However, sadly, we must not forget it is members of the community who throw the rubbish there.