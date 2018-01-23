Letter: G Thos King January 23, 2018

It was recently proudly reported in Lynn News that a new course is to be created at NORCAT, (the old technical college), supported by RAF Marham, to train young students for a career in the Royal Air Force.

Have neither of these bodies heard of Lynn’s 42F Air Training Corps (ATC)? It seems to me a massive snub to the organisation that has successfully trained people for the RAF since 1941.

I joined the ATC in 1945, to prepare for the RAF, and had immense training in gliding, flying, rifle handling and even music with the ATC band.

The ATC is surely the best place to give students all the preparation they need for an RAF career.

I cannot see that the college will have a clue by comparison and I wonder what RAF Marham really have in mind, or are they now unaware of the ATC?