Letter: G Thos King March 6, 2018

I find it unacceptable to see vulnerable young people sleeping in our empty shop doorways.

What do we get from the Norfolk County and West Norfolk councils?Reported in the Lynn News, February 27, the commissioning of three new services to support (talk about) homeless people. A shelter is desperately needed, but our cosy councillors have refused to provide one. However, it is really comforting to hear that three quangos will have meetings and discuss the problem endlessly. A night shelter must be provided without further fudging.