Whose great idea was it to subject us to this utter chaos last week?

The traffic queues were stretched back to the Tesco lights at 8.40am on Tuesday, literally crawling and limping along Hardwick Road leading to the Southgates.

I experienced the longest queues I’ve ever witnessed on my journey into town.

What a pathetic attempt to keep traffic flowing.Do these planners actually know what they’re doing?