Letter: I Christie December 29, 2017

Time flies so fast. This tumultuous year, in conjunction with its sister-in-crime 2016, has been the most serious one the country has ever endured, apart from war years.

Anyone “era-watching” without rose coloured spectacles, which will include the EU and possible future trading partners, has been shown several difficult home truths that may stymie our future ability to acquire economic stability.

The agreement to pay off our rightful debts made conditional on “getting the deal we want” shines bright. The “Will of the People” continues to be the salient call of the Brexiteers, despite the actual “will” now polling at 51-41 in favour of the Remain camp, and growing, as facts are taking over from blind xenophobia. It is apparent that, even if the gap widens considerably, the renewed “will of the people” may no longer be lauded by those who believe democracy only lasts for one day, that of the referendum!

We have learned that misleading Parliament and the people is completely acceptable, as exemplified by the Exiteer’s Head Honcho with his promise of fifty-eight “hugely detailed” assessments morphing into public and parliamentary misunderstanding, culminating in the curtailment of the need for their presentation at all. We are seeing at every turn a strange demonstration that even at what should be the most professional level of mature governance, many of our “leaders” still retain the childish inability to understand the reluctance of others to necessarily give us what we have consistently told them we want – even after we’ve told them! Turning to a more optimistic consideration in search of a perhaps seasonal prize for “achievement of the year”, I was forced to look further afield to be properly impressed. Huge congratulations should be accorded to Australia, not for winning The Ashes, but for displaying the morality, honesty, and determination to successfully complete their enquiry into establishment child abuse.