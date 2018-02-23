Letter: Ian Reeve February 23, 2018

I have an update concerning the front page article written on Friday, February 9, by Paige Freshwater. For the last five years I have been in sympathy with Mr Thrower about the parking around and in all of Hillington Square, Lynn.

The problem is predominantly caused by the work that is being done to regenerate the square. This started in July 2012 and, as each phase was completed, the number of parking bays and the very small garages were reduced.

As they are a few weeks from completing phase 4 (Greenland House) the parking should get a bit easier for a time. The reason for this, and I have asked Lovell’s and Freebridge’s project manager, is that neither knows when or where the next phase will start. It would be two months or two years, were their answers. Trouble is, if and when phase 5 starts this will create the same problems we have now. As the completed four phases have taken almost six years, the three phases that are left, four if you include the new cafe situated at the front where the Lovell containers are now, could take another six years. This would cost Mr Thrower and others in the same predicament anything in the region of £2,500.