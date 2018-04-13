Letter: Jane Moore April 13, 2018

On Sunday around 9.30am my husband and I were walking our dogs along the cycle and footpath between the river and Palm Paper.

An elderly man with two small dogs one black and one golden in colour, came from the South Lynn direction. He cleared up after both dogs with bright yellow poop bags, he put these down on the verge under the bypass bridge. I thought he would pick them up on his way back. An hour later on our return both bags were still there. I hope he reads this or someone who recognises my description challenges him.At least if he left it on the grass unbagged it would decompose eventually, but in a plastic bag it’s there forever, or until someone picks it up.This is disgusting and an offence.