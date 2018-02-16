Letter: Janet Cox February 16, 2018

Recently BBC Look East presented an inspiring story of “Trash Girl”, Nadia Sparkes, from Norwich, is devoting time and energy to gathering litter on her daily bike rides.

We learn that her example has as they say “gone viral” via the internet.

As we drove in to Lynn on February 8 we were astonished to see no less than three chaps in the familiar yellow high-vis jackets collecting litter near the junction of East Coast Business Park and Clenchwarton Road.

Thanks to West Norfolk Council, these efforts are much appreciated. It begs the question, of course, as to why so many of our fellow citizens dump this litter in the first place?