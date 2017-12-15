Letter: Jeremy Dearling December 15, 2017

Congratulations must go to the borough council for having the courage to arrange Christmas market stalls to be scattered throughout the town in the dark.

Not everyone would be so innovative. Most towns that organise Christmas markets after dark have them well lit, so the public can see what is on sale, and so stallholders can see the faces of the customers. but by keeping the whole thing in the gloom it meant that people had to walk up really close before they saw what was on the stalls. I’m confident that all the stallholders were really thrilled with their sales and have signed up for next year. If only other council-run Christmas markets had such courage.