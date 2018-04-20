Letter: Jo Rust April 20, 2018

I’m bemused that Mr Wheatley associated the drink a person enjoys with their political credentials.

Mr Wheatley seems to think that if only I stopped drinking prosecco and drank brown ale I’d become a proper old-fashioned Labour candidate and care for the working class. Time actually has moved on Edward. One can enjoy a glass of something sparking and still care for and fight for the working class, as I do. I find it pure hypocrisy that a person who has proudly announced that they sent their children to a fee paying school should choose to question my working class credentials because I, on occasion, drink prosecco. Once again it could appear that some of the main contributors, including Steve Mackinder, like to judge females using a different measure to that of male counterparts. Despite the fact we’re well into 2018 , old-fashioned misogyny and sexism are still firmly entrenched. I look forward to the day when we appoint a female deputy lieutenant for Norfolk, a female high sheriff and see equal representation at borough and county. Then perhaps there’d be less interest or comment about what women drink, wear or look like.