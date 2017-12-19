Letter: Jo Rust December 19, 2017

Last week county councillors elected to represent our voice in decision making about services we need and use, voted about major issues such as cutting bus services and children’s centres.

Conservative councillors agreed that the vital services offered by children’s centres should be cut and that the bus routes we need to get us to work or to hospital appointments should be stopped, claiming there was not enough money in the pot to pay for them. On the same day they decided that there was enough money to increase their allowance. So, in North West Norfolk, Stuart Dark (Dersingham), Simon Eyre (Freebridge), Michael Chenery (Docking), Harry Humphrey (Marshland South), Graham Middleton (Gayton and Nar Valley), Sandra Squire (Marshland North) and Tony White (Downham) all voted in favour, believing that their needs are greater than ours. Thomas Smith (Gaywood South) was present for all the other votes, but absented himself for the allowance increase vote. Conveniently, as now he can claim he didn’t vote for it, while at the same time taking advantage of it.

Do you really think they’re representing you, because I know for sure if they claim we’ve not got enough money for children’s centres, PCSOs, buses, library services and much more more, then we don’t have enough money for them to get an allowance increase. They already get expenses when they make the journey over to Norwich to ensure they’re not out of pocket. It’s obscene that they get to vote themselves a pay rise while other people are told to cut their costs to make ends meet.