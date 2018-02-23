Letter: Jo Rust February 23, 2018

As a pedestrian, cyclist and a motorist I can see daily the impact that traffic light sequencing has on the flow of traffic through our town.

I also use our rail services and frequently experience the poor services and disruption that come from a lack of investment in both rolling stock and lines. I understand it’s harder for me to influence positive change in relation to our rail services, but getting someone in county hall to reconsider the traffic light sequencing surely can’t be as hard? Living in Gaywood I and many, many others suffer terrible traffic congestion and so all the pollutants that come with it. Our roads are frequently gridlocked, with cars waiting two or three changes to get through traffic lights. The queues of traffic seem a permanent fixture on the streets of Gaywood, from morning through to late night. The worry is that this will not get better only worse as more and more houses are built. We used to have such people as town planners who would take an overarching view on such matters and all the associated repercussions. I believe they’re long defunct. And it’s glaringly obvious. A person living and working in Norwich has no hope of understanding the significant impact a change in the traffic light sequence can have on the local area. So, whoever has responsibility for it, please come to Gaywood and actually see for yourself that a change is needed in the current sequencing.